Riverside County reports 879 new cases, 10 more deaths, & 2 fewer hospitalizations since Thursday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 879 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 338,800.
The case rate per 100K continued to decrease, going from 33.1 on Thursday to 32.9 on Friday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of August.
The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20, however it remained at 10.6% since Monday. That changed on Thursday as the positivity rate dropped to 9.9% The trend continued on Friday going down to 9.4%.
At the start of August, the positivity rate was at 8.9%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,759 COVID deaths.
Eisenhower Health posted an update on Wednesday revealing that there have been 10 COVID deaths at the hospital in the past week. All 10 of the deaths were among unvaccinated people.
The county reported 1,027 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 326,145 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
For the first time in nearly three weeks, the county reported a decrease in hospitalizations.
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported two fewer COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 675 hospitalizations.
The last time Riverside County had this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 12, 2021.
The county reported 2 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU remains at 148.
Riverside County has the second most COVID-related hospitalizations in California.
Last week, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,424,490 residents, or 62.8% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,139,987 residents, or 54.2%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/30/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 771
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 732
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 359
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 343
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,878
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,579
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,293
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,111
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 395
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 363
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,702
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,504
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 301
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 266
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 972
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 931
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 222
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 212
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,424
Deaths: 228
Recoveries: 12,949
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,931
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,764
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,161
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,131
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 365
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 363
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 929
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 910
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,571
Deaths: 122
Recovered: 4,315
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,402
Deaths: 131
Recovered: 4,150
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,278
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,185
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 251
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 239
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 496
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 484
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,150
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,123
· County Jails
There are 984 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 958 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,490 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,479 recoveries.
