Riverside County reports 669 new cases, 12 additional deaths, & 41 fewer hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 669 new coronavirus cases since Friday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 351,710.

On Mondays, city and community data is updated. Today's updates show that the Coachella Valley reported 228 new coronavirus cases in the past week.

Coachella Valley City Changes (From 9/20/21 to 9/27/21)

Desert Hot Springs - 25 new cases, 0 new deaths

Palm Springs - 13 new cases, 2 new deaths

Cathedral City - 25 new cases, 4 new deaths

Rancho Mirage - 13 new cases, 0 new deaths

Palm Desert - 24 new cases, 0 new deaths

Indian Wells - 1 new cases, 0 new deaths

La Quinta - 17 new cases, 2 new deaths

Indio - 61 new cases, 2 new deaths

Coachella - 2 new cases, 2 new deaths

Cases in Schools:

PSUSD - 33 students and 4 staff

DSUSD- 80 students and 8 staff

CVUSD- 11 students and 3 staff members

The case rate per 100K for the county remained at 23.1, which has remained the same since Friday. Just a month ago, the case rate was 35.3.

The county's positivity rate also remained at 6.8%, which has been the same since Thursday. On August 27, the positivity rate was at 11%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The county has a total of 4,963 COVID deaths.

The county reported 1,594 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 342,136 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 41 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 381 hospitalizations.

The county reported 6 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Friday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 111.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,373,920 residents, or 65.3% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,211,572 residents, or 57.6%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents.

Full Details: Booster vaccine doses now available in Riverside County

Those eligible for the booster include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks. People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/27/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 836

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 814



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 373

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 364

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,136

Deaths: 123

Recoveries: 7,931



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,460

Deaths: 105

Recovered: 8,305



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 409

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 391



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,901

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 4,768



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 315

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 285



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,006

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 976



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 229

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 222



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,943

Deaths: 234

Recoveries: 13,552



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,187

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 4,065



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,180

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,155



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 373

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 368



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 940

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 929



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,777

Deaths: 128

Recovered: 4,590



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,567

Deaths: 135

Recovered: 4,391



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,334

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,269



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 265

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 253



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 516

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 505



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,190

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,173



· County Jails

There are 1,049 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,019 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,507 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,598 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.