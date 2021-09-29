Riverside County reports 544 new cases, 12 deaths, & 900 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 544 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 353,364.

Cases in Schools:

PSUSD - 23 students and 6 staff

DSUSD- 61 students and 7 staff

CVUSD- 10 students and 4 staff members

The case rate per 100K for the county continued to decline, going from 20.7 on Tuesday to 20.1 on Wednesday. Just a month ago, the case rate was 35.3.

The county's positivity rate increased to 6.4%, up from 6.3%, on Tuesday. On August 27, the positivity rate was at 11%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,985 COVID deaths.

The county reported 900 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 343,056 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-related hospitalizations since Tuesday. The county now has a total of 381 hospitalizations.

The county reported 2 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Tuesday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 104.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,375,443 residents, or 65.4% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,214,643 residents, or 57.7%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents.

Those eligible for the booster include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks. People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/27/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 836

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 814



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 373

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 364

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,136

Deaths: 123

Recoveries: 7,931



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,460

Deaths: 105

Recovered: 8,305



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 409

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 391



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,901

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 4,768



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 315

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 285



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,006

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 976



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 229

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 222



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,943

Deaths: 234

Recoveries: 13,552



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,187

Deaths: 65

Recovered: 4,065



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,180

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,155



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 373

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 368



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 940

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 929



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,777

Deaths: 128

Recovered: 4,590



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,567

Deaths: 135

Recovered: 4,391



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,334

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,269



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 265

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 253



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 516

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 505



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,190

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,173



· County Jails

There are 1,049 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,019 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,507 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,598 recoveries.

