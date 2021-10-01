Riverside County surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths
On Friday, Riverside County officially surpassed 5,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Over the past 24 hours, there were 10 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county. There is now a total of 5.,004 COVID-19 deaths.
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 663 new coronavirus cases since Thursday. This brings the total number of cases in the county up to 354,624.
Cases in Schools:
- PSUSD - 24 students and 5 staff
- DSUSD- 70 students and 6 staff
- CVUSD- 10 students and 4 staff members
The case rate per 100K for the county continued to decline, going from 19.5 on Thursday to 19.3 on Friday. Just a month ago, the case rate was 33.8.
The county's positivity rate fell to 6.2%, down from 6.3% on Thursday. On Sept. 1, the positivity rate was at 10.2%.
The county reported 847 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 344,690 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 15 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Thursday. The county now has a total of 347 hospitalizations.
The county reported 3 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Thursday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 99.
This is the first time since Aug. 16 that the number of COVID patients in the ICU is below 100.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, a total of 1,219,181 residents, or 57.9%, are fully vaccinated.
156,106 residents, or 7.4% of the eligible population, are partially vaccinated.
There have been 36,379 booster doses distributed at this time.
Booster shots are now available at Riverside County public health clinics for eligible residents.
Full Details: Booster vaccine doses now available in Riverside County
Those eligible for the booster include:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/27/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 836
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 814
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 373
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 364
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,136
Deaths: 123
Recoveries: 7,931
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,460
Deaths: 105
Recovered: 8,305
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 409
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 391
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,901
Deaths: 79
Recovered: 4,768
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 315
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 285
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,006
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 976
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 229
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 222
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,943
Deaths: 234
Recoveries: 13,552
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,187
Deaths: 65
Recovered: 4,065
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,155
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 373
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 368
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 940
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 929
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,777
Deaths: 128
Recovered: 4,590
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,567
Deaths: 135
Recovered: 4,391
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,334
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,269
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 265
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 253
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 516
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 505
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,190
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,173
· County Jails
There are 1,049 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,019 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,507 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,598 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments