Riverside County reports 1133 new cases & 52 deaths; Case rate nears 50 per 100k

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Riverside County continue to drop.

Since the county's last report on Monday, there have been 4 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 486 COVID hospitalizations.

Since Jan. 14, the county has reported 505 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Feb 15 - 486

Feb. 14 - 490

Feb. 10 - 601

Feb. 9 - 621

Feb. 8 - 664

Feb. 7 - 686

Feb. 4 - 832

Feb. 2 - 910

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The ICU numbers in the county decreased by 9 patients since Monday. The county now has a total of 86 ICU patients.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that the number of COVID patients is at nearly half of what it was a few weeks ago.

COVID Deaths

Riverside County reported 52 COVID-19 deaths since Monday. There is now a total of 6,104 COVID-19 death in the county.

According to county data, January 2022 was the month with the third-highest amount of COVID-19 deaths over the past year.

From Feb. 2021 to Dec 31, 2021, over 90% of COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated individuals. That was 2,938 deaths in the 11 month period.

CASES & RECOVERIES

Since Wednesday's report, the county reported 1,133 new cases and 3,069 recoveries. There is now a total of 584,526 cases and 466,628 recoveries in Riverside County.

Last week, the county reported 113,421 recoveries. The following day, the county reported 64,797 fewer recoveries.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 91,008 total cases & 1,178 deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Despite Gov. Newsom's recent announcement that the statewide indoor mask mandate expires today, under the City's local COVID-19 order, masks are still required indoors in the City of Palm Springs. https://t.co/x0lHy3t197 pic.twitter.com/gj6vt8doIA — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) February 15, 2022

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 287 cases, down by 33 cases since Monday.

DSUSD reported 126 cases (103 students and 23 staff) 2/14: 156 cases (130 students and 26 staff) 2/10: 218 cases (179 students and 39 staff) 2/9: 228 cases (189 students and 39 staff) 2/7: 239 cases (199 students and 40 staff) 2/3: 438 cases (373 students and 65 staff) 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff)

PSUSD reported 87 cases (76 students & 11 staff) 2/14: 87 cases (76 students & 11 staff) 2/10: 186 cases (167 students & 19 staff) 2/9: 201 cases (183 students and 18 staff) 2/7: 201 cases (182 students and 19 staff) 2/3: 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff)

CVUSD reported 74 (59 students and 15 staff) 2/14: 77 cases (66 students & 11 staff) 2/10: 191 cases (158 students and 33 staff) 2/9: 193 cases (159 students and 34 staff) 2/7: 174 cases (141 students and 33 staff) 2/4: 301 cases (249 students and 52 staff) 2/3: 355 cases (293 students and 62 staff) 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case and positivity rate both continue to decline.

Case Rate:

Feb. 15 - 51.1

Feb. 14 - 68.9

Feb. 10 - 78.1

Feb. 9 - 102.2

Feb. 7 - 107.1

Feb. 4 - 155.9

Feb. 3 - 174.6

Feb. 1 - 183.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 28 - 210.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 15 - 16.2%

Feb. 14 - 18.1%

Feb. 10 - 19.8%

Feb. 9 - 22.6%

Feb. 7 - 23.1%

Feb. 4 - 27.9%

Feb. 3 - 29.0%

Feb. 1 - 30.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows that the hospital's positivity rate has dropped by more than half of what it was in the middle of January.

As of Feb. 8, there are at least 822 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county in early December.

Vaccination Data

60.8% (or 1,415,475 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,898,631 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/14/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,426

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 1,143



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 668

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 512

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 11,916

Deaths: 143

Recoveries: 10,041



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 12,580

Deaths: 117

Recovered: 10,023



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 603

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 473



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 7,582

Deaths: 93

Recovered: 6,318



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 595

Deaths: 29

Recovered: 390



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,442

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,236



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 515

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 366



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 21,707

Deaths: 266

Recoveries: 17,350



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 7,506

Deaths: 80

Recovered: 5,724



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,813

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,395



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 674

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 479



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,512

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 1,143



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 8,707

Deaths: 143

Recovered: 6,574



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 7,360

Deaths: 146

Recovered: 5,945



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 2,358

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 1,793



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 435

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 354



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 738

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 584



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,808

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 1,457



· County Jails

There are 1,683 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,443 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 6,932 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 6,188 recoveries.

