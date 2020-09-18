Juvenile & man wanted for shooting bystander in Indio arrested

Crime

The Indio Police Department arrested two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman last month.

Jesse "Trigger" Hernandez, 18, and a juvenile were arrested on Thursday. The two were wanted for their alleged role in a shooting of a bystander who was parked at the K & A Market on Avenue 44 in Indio on August 19.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband. As they drove by past K & A Market on Ave 44, they heard someone yelling.

"The pair stopped their vehicle in front of K & A Market, and then gunshots were fired, striking their vehicle, hitting the passenger female inside," reads a news release by Indio PD.

Indio Police believed the shooting was gang-related, however, detectives say the victims had no gang ties and were just passing by when the shooting occurred.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Authorities said she is expected to recover from her injuries.

On Sept. 2, Indio Police identified Hernandez and the juvenile as the suspects in the shooting. The pair were arrested by Indio PD in Escondido, California, a city just a bit north of San Diego.

Hernandez is now in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. The juvenile will remain unidentified due to their age.

Police ask anyone with additional information regarding this case to contact the Indio Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit at 760-391-4057. If you want to remain anonymous you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).