Man wanted in 2018 Banning murder arrested in Sonora, Mexico

Crime

A Banning man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Banning liquor in 2018 was arrested in Mexico, the Riverside County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday.

Joseph Baca, 22, was arrested on Wednesday in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico.

Baca is accused of killing Alex Marcotte, 18, and injuring Dylan Artea, 19, in a shooting following an argument outside the 4 Bros Liquor store on East Ramsey Street in Banning on December 28, 2018.

Baca was charged by the DA’s Office in January 2019 with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 7, 2019, but he fled to Mexico before detectives were able to locate him.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office revealed on Thursday that Baca was located and captured thanks to efforts by the County's Gang Impact Team, which is led by the DA’s Bureau of Investigation and is also a United States Marshals Service Pacific Regional Fugitive Task Force, Banning police detectives, the U.S. Marshal’s Mexican International Liaison Unit in Arizona, and Mexican authorities..

Baca was transported from Sonora, Mexico to the Santa Cruz Detention Center in Nogales, Arizona, where he awaits extradition to Riverside County.

