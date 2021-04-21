Deputies investigate marijuana grow operation after refuse fire in Mecca

Crime

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of a marijuana grow operation following a refuse fire in Mecca Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. on the 70-600 block of Grant Street.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said that they requested assistance from the Sheriff's Department to investigate the area of the fire.

Sgt. Deonna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, confirmed deputies are at a marijuana grow and will remain on scene for several hours. A News Channel 3 crew at the scene captured armed deputies working to clear the area.

There as no information on the cause of the fire or how many marijuana plants were located in the area. As of 4:40 p.m., there were more detectives arriving at the scene with crime tape being placed at 70th Ave and Grant.

This comes a little over a day after deputies located an illegal cultivation site in Mecca that led to the eradication of 11,169 marijuana plants (1.5 tons) and 500 pounds of processed marijuana.

The site was located about three miles away from the grow operation that deputies are investigation on Wednesday.