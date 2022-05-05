Murder charge for Palm Desert woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to man’s death

A Palm Desert woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to a man's death was charged with one count of murder.

Tiffany Ellen Wright, 39, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of Cameron Bridges, 32. Bridges was found unresponsive in the 46000 block of Ryway Place.

Loved ones told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao that Bridges said he took a pill for pain relief, following a recent dental procedure. That pill was laced with fentanyl and ultimately killed him.

Cameron Bridges

“He reached out looking for something other than what he was prescribed. This person is somebody that he trusted, this was a friend,” Rawlings said.

Wright is scheduled to be arraigned in court today at 1:30 p.m. We'll have full coverage of the arraignment tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Fentanyl is known to be 80-100 times more potent than morphine and is a popular additive, seamlessly mixed into any number of narcotics and pharmaceuticals.

Lethal Dose of Fentanyl

"As a reminder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind citizens of the dangers of illicit narcotics many which may contain Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm."

Fentanyl is manufactured in China and smuggled across the Mexican border, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Late last year, Riverside County District Attorney Hestrin told News Channel 3 that fentanyl deaths are up by more than 800% in the last five years in the county.

In January of this year, Riverside County law enforcement officials joined a state lawmaker and families of victims "poisoned'' by fentanyl, calling on the public to support legislative and other efforts aimed at stemming the "tide and scourge'' of the deadly synthetic drug.

Recently, a man who sold his daughter the fentanyl-laced pill was arrested and faces federal charges.

In November, the parents of a 15-month-old who died of a fentanyl overdose were arrested on suspicion of murder.