Teen arrested in connection with Cathedral City shooting death

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Cathedral City.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, police said. There was no word on where they were found. The teen has been booked into juvenile hall and was arraigned on multiple charges including murder.

The arrest is part of the investigation into the murder of Juan Gonzalez, 48. Gonzalez was shot and killed on the afternoon of March 24 near the intersection of Shifting Sands and Mission Indian Trail.

Police said that with the help of the Riverside County Gang Impact Team, numerous search warrants were written which led to the apprehension of the teenage suspect.

This is the second arrest made in this investigation.

About an hour after the murder, police arrested Daniel Morales Jr, 29, of Cathedral City, at the intersection of Date Palm Drive and Converse Road.

Police had released a photo of the outstanding suspect, seen coming out of a gold car during the shooting. The teen was described as the outstanding suspect.

There are no other outstanding suspects in this investigation, police confirmed.

