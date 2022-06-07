Man charged with murder in deadly Coachella shooting

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 32-year-old man last week in Coachella.

Jose A. Molina, 32, of Coachella was shot in front of a house near Cairo Street & Shady Lane just after midnight on June 2. He was rushed to the hospital where he was prononced dead.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that investigators were able to identify and arrest a suspect in this murder case.

The suspect identified as Andrew Quintana Martinez, 22, of Coachella, was arrested a few hours after the shooting in the city of Indio, county jail records show.

Martinez was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Banning where he was being held on $1 million bail. He was arraigned on Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that there are no further outstanding suspects in this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Investigator Anderson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Glasper of the Thermal Sheriff’s Station 760-863-8990.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.