Coachella Mayor issues strong statement on murder of teen couple, rise of shootings in the city

“An act of violence on one of us is an act of violence on all of us.”

That's what Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez wrote to his Facebook followers on Wednesday. The post was in response to our report on the murder of Brandon Anguiano, 16, and Jestine Carrillo, 17.

The teen couple was gunned down last Wednesday on the 86000 block of Calle Geranio, east of Tyler Street. As of July 27, no one has been arrested in connection with the crime. The investigation remains ongoing.

“It’s not gonna be an easy task, but justice always wins," Jestine's father told News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao.

Hernandez vowed to help bring justice for the murders.

"As mayor I will not sit back and not seek justice for the senseless murders of adolescents," Hernandez wrote. "As such, I have given the directive to the Sheriff Department to use the resources needed to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Hernandez also said he is working with the Sheriff's Department to curtail the recent uptake in shooting in the city.

Since May 30, there have been at least four shootings in the city. Two of those shootings have been deadly.

"Coachella has worked hard to be a peaceful town. And we will do everything in our powers to keep it that way!" - Coachella Mayor steven hernandez

The uptake in shootings hasn't just been in Coachella. There have been numerous shooting investigations in several valley cities and communities over the past month.

Family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs for the teen couple killed last week. Click here to visit that page.

