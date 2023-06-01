Suspect in 2022 deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs arrested

Police arrest a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred over a year ago in Palm Springs.

On Friday, May 27, San Jacinto resident Jesse Fleury, 39, was struck and killed on E Palm Canyon Drive near S Broadmoor Drive.

Police said the driver fled the scene in a red Porsche 911, which investigators were able to identify from parts recovered at the crash site.

The vehicle was found nearly a week after the crash at a collision repair center in Cathedral City but police said the registered owner, Chad Steinmetz, 42, was uncooperative with the investigation.

The Traffic Division continued its investigation and eventually filed a charge of "Felony Hit and Run Involving Injury or Death" with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. The District Attorney's Office approved the recommended charge on May 16, 2023, according to police.

A warrant for the arrest of Steinmetz was issued on May 24. Detectives arrested Steinmetz on Wednesday in Palm Desert.

He is out on $75,000 bail, according to jail records. Steinmetz is expected to appear in court on August 24.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this investigation.