Suspect fatally shot by Sheriff’s deputies in Perris

A suspect was fatally shot today by Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy in Perris after brandishing a handgun, authorities said.

Deputies assigned to the Riverside Alternative Sentencing Program responded to the 3300 block of Albillo Loop around 8:04 a.m. Monday regarding a compliance check where numerous adults in the residence's backyard were encountered by authorities, according to Riverside County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez.

A man provided falsified information to deputies regarding his identification and attempted to walk away and defy commands to halt, Brito-Gonzalez said.

Deputies attempted to shock the man with a Taser to obtain his compliance, but failed as he ran away before allegedly producing a handgun, resulting in shots being fired by authorities, Brito-Gonzalez said.

The suspect was given medical assistance by deputies until the arrival of paramedics, who took the man to a hospital, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation, with no reports of any deputies or additional individuals sustaining injuries.

"The involved deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy," Brito-Gonzalez said in a statement. "The name of the suspect and the involved deputy will not be released at this time."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call Riverside County Senior District Attorney's Office Investigator JR Ferrer or Sheriff's Investigator Jason Letterly at 951-955-2777.