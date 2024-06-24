Man admits to shooting at vehicles in Rancho Mirage, injuring one person

A 26-year-old Indio man who shot at several occupied vehicles in Rancho Mirage, injuring one person, was sentenced to five years of probation.

Adrian Fuentes pleaded guilty Friday to three felony counts each of shooting at a vehicle and assault with a gun, according to court records. He also admitted a sentence-enhancing firearm allegation.

He entered his pleas at the Larson Justice Center in Indio and was granted probation by Judge Gregory Olsen, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Deputies responded at around 2:50 p.m. July 13, 2023 to a report about shots fired at several occupied vehicles in the intersection of Bob Hope and Casino Way in Rancho Mirage, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff Department.

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered two vehicles were struck by gunfire, and an occupant of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries,'' Milbrandt wrote in a statement. "The victim was treated and released at the scene by medical personnel."

A third motorist, who was unharmed, also reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to Milbrandt. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer red Sedan that fled the scene northbound on Bob Hope Drive.

The Palm Desert sheriff's station's Investigation's Bureau assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Fuentes as the suspect in the shooting, Milbrandt said. He was arrested in August 2023 and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he was held on $25,000.