Two suspects arrested in connection with series of vandalism throughout Coachella Valley

Two people suspected of vandalism causing over $10,000 of damage to public and private property in Coachella Valley were taken into custody today.

Palm Desert Sheriff's Station deputies responded to the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Verbenia Drive in September regarding a wall damaged by graffiti, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The areas targeted included freeway bridges, electrical boxes, private fences, walls and street signs. Special Enforcement Team personnel executed two search warrants in the 66000 block of 10th Street in Desert Hot Springs and at a residence near Victory Road and Via Merenda in Rancho Mirage.

During the investigation, authorities recovered about 170 cans of spray paint, over 100 spray paint tips, custom stickers, a graffiti book, and over 300 paint markers. Both suspects, identified as a 27-year-old from Desert Hot Springs and a 23-year-old of Rancho Mirage, were arrested Monday and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of vandalism and conspiracy.

"The suspects are believed to be responsible for all the vandalism that displays the words ONCES, ELEVENS, 11s, and RACHET," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism was urged to call Rancho Mirage SET Deputy Jacob Paull of the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-393-3220.