Palm Desert man, ex-indie rock drummer, pleads guilty to child porn possession

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Desert man known as the former drummer of the indie power-pop group the New Pornographers pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and recording a minor in a public restroom at a local restaurant.

Joseph Seiders, 44, of Palm Desert, pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday, according to court records.

Details on his conviction were not immediately available. Seiders was scheduled for a felony settlement conference today before pleading guilty to charges.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Milbrant, deputies from the Palm Desert Station, received a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 73000 block of Dinah Shore Drive on April 7. They interviewed an 11-year-old boy who told them a man allegedly recorded him on a cell phone inside the restroom of a Chick-fil-A.

Two days later, deputies received another report from an employee at a nearby business who said a man was allegedly seen entering and exiting a restroom with several young males, Milbrandt said.

Deputies identified and arrested Seiders at the scene.

A subsequent search of Seiders' residence turned up evidence tying him to both incidents, along with possession of child pornography, sheriff's officials said.

Details about the interaction between the suspect and the juvenile males inside the restroom were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, authorities said investigators identified more potential victims in the case against Seiders.

Seiders was the drummer of the New Pornographers, fronted by AC Newman and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case. He joined the band in 2014.

After the arrest was reported, the New Pornographers issued a statement reading: ''Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders-- and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions."

Seiders has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.