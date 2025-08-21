Charges filed against suspects in Cathedral City shooting that killed 13-year-old boy

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Two men accused in the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy last week in Cathedral City have been officially charged with murder.

James Ian Carter, 19, and Christian Arturo Milward Idelfonso, 18, were arrested in connection with the shooting on Tuesday in San Diego, police said.

Both suspects were charged Thursday with murder and gang enhancements.

Carter and Milward are scheduled to be arraigned today at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on Whispering Palms Trail and Mission Indian Trail.

Police said a group of teens in that area had a confrontation with some people in a vehicle, and someone in the vehicle shot at the victim, identified as 13-year-old Alan Martinez, also known as Reuben.

A vigil was held in his honor last week at the scene of the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.