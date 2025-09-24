Six arrested on suspicion of jewelry store robbery spree, including at Palm Desert mall

Six people were arrested in connection with a spree of jewelry store robberies in Palm Desert and other counties, authorities said today.

The suspects were booked into Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of robbery, vandalism, grand theft, burglary, committing a theft with prior convictions and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects were identified as:

-- 20-year-old from Lancaster;

-- 24-year-old from Rosamond;

-- 28-year-old from Lancaster;

-- 25-year-old from Los Angeles;

-- 41-year-old from Lancaster; and

-- 35-year-old from Los Angeles.

Deputies responded shortly after 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 to a jewerly store in the 72800 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert regarding a report of a robbery, according to sheriff's Sgt. James Mills. Several witnesses called authorities to report that four masked individuals entered the business with hammers, destroyed several display cases and stole more than $87,000 in merchandise, Mills said.

Deputies learned that the theft in Palm Desert was connected to more than 10 "smash-and-grab" style robberies targeting jewelry stores in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties since May.

After a multi-agency operation, authorities arrested two of the suspects in Lancaster without incident Sept. 11. A third suspect was taken into custody without incident Sept. 16 in Lancaster.

On Sept. 18, a fourth suspect was arrested without incident in Los Angeles, and the fifth suspect was arrested without incident in Lancaster Tuesday, Mills said.

The final suspect was taken into federal custody on an unrelated matter.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information was urged to contact 760-836-1600.