Riverside County hosting forum for feedback on upcoming behavioral health plan

Riverside University Health System-Behavioral Health is inviting community members to their upcoming public forum and hearing in Rancho Mirage that will discuss their Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Three-Year Plan.

MHSA is major funding source for local mental health services within Riverside County. Thus by attending these public forums and hearings community members can have a major influence on how these funds are used.

RUHS-BH wants residents to know that every comment and question that is made by participating community members during the meetings will be incorporated into the plan submitted to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors and California Department of Health Care Services.

There will be an option of in-person and virtual viewings of each of the forums and hearings. The in-person meetings will be at the following locations:

Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa , located in Ranch Mirage, CA on Thursday June 29th. The forum will take place from 3:00pm-5:00pm with the hearing following from 5:30pm-7:00pm.

Simultaneously the virtual viewings and updates will be available from June 19th to June 30th on RUHS-BH's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and online at the Riverside University's Health System's Website.

For more information, please call (951) 955-7198 or visit www.RUhealth.org.