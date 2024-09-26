College of the Desert advances search for new Superintendent/President

The groundwork has been laid for College of the Desert's search for a new superintendent/president.

This comes after a series of listening sessions with the community on what they expect from the new superintendent.

The current interim superintendent/president, Laura Hope, recently announced she will not be applying for the permanent position.

COD's board has now hired a search firm to handle the recruitment efforts for the new superintendent/president, which could be chosen as soon as February.

"One of the things we heard from the community is somebody who can really innovate. College of the Desert has gone through a transformation in the last year and innovative new programs, such as our $5 textbook program and transportation program. So looking for somebody who can keep that trajectory going forward," Nicholas Robles, COD's public information officer.

Robles added, "There is a 20-person committee who will do those initial interviews, and then that will get paired down to about eight interviews, and then the board will interview about five to eight candidates for the next superintendent president."

To learn more about the search for the next superintendent/president, including the approved recruitment timeline, visit CollegeoftheDesert.edu/President.