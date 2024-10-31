What to expect at the 2024 Palm Springs International Food and Wine Festival

The Palm Springs International Food and Wine Festival will feature dozens of acclaimed restaurants, wineries, and celebrity chef demonstrations.

News Channel 3 is a proud sponsor of the event, which also raises money for several local non-profits.

News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut spoke today with the executive producer, Jeff Hocker.

The Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 & Sunday, Nov 10 at the Palm Springs Stadium Pavillion.

Click here for tickets and more information.