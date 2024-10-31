Skip to Content
What to expect at the 2024 Palm Springs International Food and Wine Festival

today at 2:24 PM
The Palm Springs International Food and Wine Festival will feature dozens of acclaimed restaurants, wineries, and celebrity chef demonstrations.

News Channel 3 is a proud sponsor of the event, which also raises money for several local non-profits.

News Channel 3 anchor Peter Daut spoke today with the executive producer, Jeff Hocker.

The Palm Springs Food and Wine Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 & Sunday, Nov 10 at the Palm Springs Stadium Pavillion.

Click here for tickets and more information.

