Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Desert Regional official discusses flu cases

Freepik
By
Published 4:46 PM

California has been grappling with an unusually severe flu season. Hospitalizations statewide spiked with some doctors calling 2025 "The Year of Flu."

But what are we seeing right now here in the valley?

According to officials at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, there are currently five patients in the hospital with the flu. That's a big drop from just a few weeks ago with doctors optimistic we have crossed the peak.

County of Riverside Influenza Surveillance Report 2024-25 Season Issue 22 Week 9Download

But the hospital still urges people to take precautions.

"Continue to wash your hands. If you're sick, stay home. Get vaccinated if you have not been vaccinated yet. It is recommended. And of course, just keep yourself safe," said Steve Hermann, Desert Regional's infection prevention manager.

Doctors also recommend wiping down surfaces on airplanes.. and masking up if you're around people who may have the flu.

Article Topic Follows: Coachella Valley Questions Answered

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content