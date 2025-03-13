Desert Regional official discusses flu cases

California has been grappling with an unusually severe flu season. Hospitalizations statewide spiked with some doctors calling 2025 "The Year of Flu."

But what are we seeing right now here in the valley?

According to officials at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, there are currently five patients in the hospital with the flu. That's a big drop from just a few weeks ago with doctors optimistic we have crossed the peak.

But the hospital still urges people to take precautions.

"Continue to wash your hands. If you're sick, stay home. Get vaccinated if you have not been vaccinated yet. It is recommended. And of course, just keep yourself safe," said Steve Hermann, Desert Regional's infection prevention manager.

Doctors also recommend wiping down surfaces on airplanes.. and masking up if you're around people who may have the flu.