Seismologists expect aftershocks to 5.2 magnitude San Diego County quake

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - In the wake of Monday's magnitude 5.2 earthquake near Julian in San Diego County, there are concerns there could be numerous aftershocks.

Seismologists say an earthquake of this size carries with it an 89% chance of being followed by an aftershock greater than a 3.0 magnitude in the next week.

The chance of a magnitude 5.0 or higher is only 7%.

And there is a likelihood of less than 1% that Monday's quake was a foreshock of a larger earthquake to happen over the following week.

Monday's quake hit near the Elsinore fault, which is considered a "junior sibling to the San Andreas." There were no reports of injuries or major damage, but the quake could be felt across the southern part of the state, including here in the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with UC Riverside Professor of Geophysics Dr. Abhijit Ghosh about what Monday's quake means.