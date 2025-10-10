Steven Henke discusses Palm Springs Pride sponsorship shortfall

News Channel 3 has reported on the $275,000 sponsorship shortfall for this year's Greater Palm Springs Pride.

But local organization DAP Health says it is working to ensure the LGBTQ+ community is seen, heard, and affirmed.

DAP Health is not only a major rainbow sponsor for this year's Pride, but it is also sponsoring "Cathedral City LGBT Days" and "Oceanside Pride by the Beach."

The nonprofit, which was founded during the AIDS crisis, says it's important to get involved with pride events since being visible is part of being healthy.

"Pride festivals are an important part not only of the coming out process, but of the connecting process. And we believe that when people feel seen, heard, and affirmed it's good for their physical health and it's good for their mental health," said Steven Henke, DAP Health's chief of brand marketing.

Greater Palm Springs Pride runs from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9.