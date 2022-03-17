Skip to Content
today at 9:58 AM
Published 9:54 AM

When to watch: Details on the March 29 drawing for the 2022 St. Jude Dream home

There's still time to buy your ticket for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

News Channel 3 is proud to partner with St. Jude to help families whose children are battling cancer and other diseases.

Want to know who will win?

Here is the prize drawing schedule for April 29, 2022.

News Channel 3 at Noon

News Channel 3 at 5:00

News Channel 3 at 6:00

Call 1-800-535-6748 to reserve your ticket for $100.

The brand new home is being built by GHA Companies in the Agua Dulce gated community. The home will have an estimated value of $470,000, the home will have five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious walk-in closet, and a deluxe walk-in shower.

Only a limited number of tickets remain and will be sold.

Click here for construction updates on the home!

https://youtu.be/oad6WlzN9sE
https://youtu.be/yi6yJD5mptU

