Crews making great progress on 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home; Register for alerts on ticket sales

We’re kicking off the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway with the community!

The home is being built in the Montage Community in Palm Desert. Crews are making great progress ahead of the giveaway in March.

The Spanish-style house is estimated to be worth more than $925,000. With new foam insulation, wiring, and plumbing the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home is nearly done!

GHA Companies and St. Jude gathered at the house on Tuesday for the Dusty Shoe Kick-Off and to remind people of the importance of the St. Jude mission.

"I feel so proud to be able to do this, do what I love to do, and have it, you know, be for charity and be for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital because they do such important work," said Leslie Stiles, project manager for GHA.

Tickets are $100 dollars each and they go on sale starting January 10. There will be 15,000 tickets sold, so you'll want to grab yours before they sell out!

You can register for alerts on when they'll be available below: