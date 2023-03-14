Ribbon-cutting for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Open house scheduled all week

It's another big milestone in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! We are a little more than a week away from the drawing and we've nearly reached the total number of tickets that'll be sold!

Tonight, a special VIP sneak peek is being held at the Dream Home, built by GHA Companies, in the Montage Community in Palm Desert and our very own Patrick Evans was there to show us a look at the completed home.

The house will be open to the public and we will be selling tickets onsite.

The house features three bedrooms with an additional teen/flex room to use as you see fit, 3.5 bathrooms.

The house has an open-concept floor plan ideal for entertaining and breathtaking mountain views from the backyard. It is conveniently located near restaurants, shops, golf courses, world-class entertainment venues and more.

Reserve your St. Jude Dream Home giveaway ticket by Friday, March 17, and you’ll be eligible to win the house and the last chance prize, a $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Ashley.

To reserve your ticket(s) today call (800) 535-6748. For more information on this home visit: stjude.org/give/dream-home/coachella-valley.html.

Thank you for supporting the kids of St. Jude and the fight to end childhood cancer! You could win a house. You will make a difference.