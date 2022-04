College of the Desert to make presentation at Thursday’s Palm Springs City Council meeting

College of the Desert officials will provide an update on the Palm Springs campus at Thursday's city council meeting.

The project has been in the works since 2004 and almost $1 billion in taxes have been raised to fund construction. The project has faced numerous delays, prompting frustrations from city leaders and residents alike.

College of the Desert Board Chair Rubén AríAztlán Pérez and Mac McGinnis, Vice President of Maas Companies, will jointly provide an update on the campus.

In addition, the school announced that Superintendent/President Dr. Martha Garcia, Executive Vice President Christina Tafoya, and Trustee Fred Jandt are expected to attend virtually to answer any questions.

According to COD, the presentation will update the timeline for the project and provide other project details.

During a COD trustees meeting last month, officials announced they estimated the Palm Springs campus could take an additional 4.5 to 5 years before it's complete.

Original plans had construction on the campus starting in 2023.