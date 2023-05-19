Skip to Content
Education
By
today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:20 PM

Former Palm Springs mayor Ron Oden appointed new College of the Desert Trustee

COD

Ron Oden has been appointed as the new College of the Desert Area 3 Trustee.

The Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Oden to the position during a special meeting on Friday. Oden was sworn in immediately.

You can check out the special meeting in its entirety below:

Oden replaces Fred Jandt, who resigned from his position at the end of March due to health issues. Jandt's term was set to end in 2024

Oden is a longtime Professor of Sociology at College of the Desert

He was also the first openly gay, black mayor in Palm Springs history, having been elected in 2003. News Channel 3's Karen Devine conducted a special interview with Oden in 2020.

Area 3 represents Palm Springs and Cathedral City, both of which have been a hot topic in the school's expansion plans recently.

The board of trustees was deadlocked on a decision on whether to approve more funds for a design consultant on the project. That means the consultant firm will finish the design in June and not continue into the next phase of planning. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

