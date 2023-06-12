College of the Desert share new images of Palm Springs campus designs

College of the Desert shared new images of its West Valley Campus in Palm Springs on Monday.

The campus has faced multiple delays for more than a decade now. The latest delay came last month when the board of trustees were deadlocked on the designs for the campus.

There is now a new final schematic design for the campus that will be presented to the public on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center at the Palm Desert campus.

You can also watch the meeting live online.

On Friday, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with the Palm Springs Planning Commission as they reviewed the plans for the West Valley Campus.