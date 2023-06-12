Skip to Content
Education

College of the Desert share new images of Palm Springs campus designs

COD
By
Published 4:44 PM

College of the Desert shared new images of its West Valley Campus in Palm Springs on Monday.

The campus has faced multiple delays for more than a decade now. The latest delay came last month when the board of trustees were deadlocked on the designs for the campus.

There is now a new final schematic design for the campus that will be presented to the public on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center at the Palm Desert campus.

You can also watch the meeting live online.

On Friday, News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with the Palm Springs Planning Commission as they reviewed the plans for the West Valley Campus. 

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content