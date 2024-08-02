Back-to-School: Officials discuss safety

With the new school year just around the corner, officials are reminding everyone to be vigilant. Increased traffic, especially around schools, calls for heightened awareness and caution.

“Everyone is excited about getting back to school and we want to make sure everyone’s first day is a great day,” said Alex Borrego, PSUSD's director of security and disaster preparedness.

Authorities remind drivers to be aware of increased traffic and to slowdown in school zones to 25 miles per hour or less.

“That reduced speed is important beware of the school zones another thing is school busses and make sure you are stopping when the red lights are flashing,” said Lt. Gustavo Araiza, of the Palm Springs Police Department.

School officials say they are doing everything possible to ensure a smooth start to the new school year.

“We make sure we have security very visible during these times parking lots student cross guards we want to make sure we always have people in the right areas at the right times,” Borrego said.

And patience is key, police advise parents to leave home a little early when driving to and from school and for all drivers to be cautious.

"Just with the additional traffic everyone be mindful leave early be aware of pedestrians and cyclists. Be on the roadway in the event that they dart out," Araiza said.

Students should always walk in groups or pairs, never alone. avoid talking to strangers and immediately report suspicious activity.

“If you see something say something talk to a trusted adult. Whether it be a security officer, an administrator, a teacher, or a counselor or maybe it’s a family member who is dropping another family member at the school site. Let an adult know so we can get the right resources to help with that," Borrego said.

Safety is a shared responsibility. stay informed and involved to ensure a safe and positive school year for our children.

News Channel 3 is your back to school headquarters. We are bringing you coverage, all this month on what you and your kids need to know as they head back to class. Check out our other back-to-school coverage at KESQ.com/Education.