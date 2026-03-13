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Festival Season

Goldenvoice announces 2026 lineup for Surf Club music festival in Palm Springs

Goldenvoice
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Published 2:09 PM

PALM SPRINGS (KESQ) - Goldenvoice, the organizers behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Just Like Heaven and Stagecoach County Music Festival, announced today this year's lineup to Surf Club, top-tier electronic artists performing daytime for four poolside shows at the Palm Springs Surf Club.  

The two-weekend series will be held April 11-12 and 18-19 at 1500 S. Gene Autry Trail.

Bunt., Levity, Subtronics and Gordo will headline on each day of Surf Club.   

Attendees can watch pro surf sessions featuring athletes from leading surf brands, including Roxy, Quicksilver and Tilly's.   

Single-day passes are on-sale and start at $49. To purchase online, go to https://gvsurfclub.com/.

Article Topic Follows: Festival Season

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