Riverside County reports 6th probable/confirmed Monkeypox case

Riverside County is reporting another probable case of Monkeypox. This marks the 6th probable/confirmed case of the disease in the county.

County spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr announced the new probable case on Tuesday. He said the patient a resident of eastern Riverside County resident who is younger than 50. He did not require hospitalization.

RivCo Public Health is reporting another probable Monkeypox case. This individual is an eastern Riverside County resident under 50 who did not require hospitalization. Total is now 6 confirmed/probable cases. — Jose Arballo (@rivcohealthpio) July 19, 2022

So far all six probable/confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the county are eastern Riverside County residents. This area includes the Coachella Valley.

Only one case has been confirmed so far, the five others are still being investigated.

Officials with Desert Regional Medical Center confirmed that one of the probable cases was a hospital patient. The patient remains is good condition.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the man who had the first confirmed case of Monkeypox in the county. You can hear his story and accusations that the county mishandled his case, in an exclusive interview Wednesday at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Monday morning, the county announced that it will be providing Coachella Valley health providers with a portion of its Monkeypox vaccines so that clinics can provide the two-shot vaccine series to patients.

“By sharing the vaccine, which is in limited supply, we wanted to make it as easy as possible for patients to get the shot if they and their medical provider agree it is appropriate,” said Kim Saruwatari, director of Public Health.

Monkeypox spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, including during sex, as well as activities like kissing, hugging, massaging, and cuddling.

Monkeypox can spread through touching materials used by a person with monkeypox that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.

Riverside County will provide the vaccine to people who have been in close contact with someone who has had Monkeypox who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Residents are encouraged to review the CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.