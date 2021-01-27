I-Team: Was Riverside County ready for vaccine distribution?

I-Team

There are a number of changes being made to vaccine distribution in California and right here in Riverside county.

The changes include getting enough shots and getting the ones that have been received administered as quickly as possible.

Tonight, in an i-team investigation, we are asking, 'Was the county ready for such a large scale undertaking?'

I-Team investigator John White speaks with Dr. Geoffrey Leung of the county public health system, Supervisor Manuel Perez, Division Chief Todd Hopkins.

Watch the full report coming up at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.