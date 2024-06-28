Talus La Quinta faces next city deadline

Sunday is the latest big deadline facing La Quinta's struggling Talus luxury resort development, initially named SilverRock Resort.

The city has given the developer, the Robert Green Company, until June 30th to pay off all of the project's outstanding debts and finally secure financing to allow construction on the long-overdue project to move forward.

If the developer's latest notice of default by the city isn't cured by then, the city's latest memorandum of understanding states a new name can enter the development mix.

Christopher M. George will have the option to take over the project's development if Robert Green fails to meet the city's June 30 deadline.

Former La Quinta Mayor Don Adolph was involved in the city's acquisition of the Talus-SilverRock property back in 2002. The city purchased what was once the old Ahmanson Cattle Ranch for $42,500,000 using state redevelopment dollars.

Adolph remembers the city's goals in wanting the development to use as an economic driver.

"And we wanted a good hotel, and then we wanted a development in that whole area including housing rental and things like that."

"And that's what we were looking for-- the improvement and the development to bring in financial monies in the future," Adolph added.

Talus was initially set to open in 2019 but has been mired in funding and construction delays for years now, delays that have cost city residents through lost tax revenues, lost jobs, and continuing costs to maintain and operate the city's golf course there.

Our latest I-team investigation gives you a tool to understand the project's many twists and turns because it's been such a long project. Learn how we got here, and exactly what it's costing taxpayers with every continued delay.

See Jeff Stahl's the Talus Timeline on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.