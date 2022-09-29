News Channel 3 Goes In-Depth: “The Great Unretirement”

Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans quit their jobs or retired in what came to be known as "the great resignation." But there are new signs that many people are rethinking their choices.

With inflation the highest it's been in decades and predictions of a coming recession, many retirees are now going back to work including here in the Coachella Valley.

"Everything is more costly and if you're living on a fixed income, or you have a fixed income with social security, then you have some retirement savings above that, you start worrying about 'Am I going to go through my money too fast?'" said Chris Farrell, an author.

According to a recent survey, 1.5 million retired people have been forced to go back to work. Tonight, News Channel 3's Peter Daut is taking an in-depth look at what's being called "the great unretirement."

