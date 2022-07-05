Fundraiser started for local DJ who lost everything in fire; Suspect under arrest

A 29-year-old man is in custody accused of arson in connection with a fire at a duplex in Desert Hot Springs on Monday. The fire forced five people out of their homes, including a popular local DJ.

DJ Dave Acosta works at Marker Broadcasting in Palm Desert on Jammin' 99.5. He's been a radio fixture around the Coachella Valley for nearly 20 years. He has done a lot for the valley, but is now asking for help in return.

"It hasn't hit me, you know, I don't feel like I'm homeless yet and I know I will be, I will feel like that," said Acosta.

The fire was reported at a duplex at 2:35 a.m. Monday at the 66400 block of Desert View Avenue near Palm Drive. Desert Hot Springs Police have confirmed a 29-year-old was detained at the scene.

https://youtu.be/BzXC9KVdDIc

"It was not accidental. I tell you 150% it was arson. And it was him," said Acosta.

News Channel 3 has learned through online jail records that Cal Fire later arrested that man. According to the jail records, the suspect is facing seven felony arson charges and a state parole violation. The arson suspect is due in court on Thursday.

"He was in handcuffs, saying, 'I told you I do it. I told you I do it and I did it,'" said Acosta.

The night before the fire, Acosta's wife Sue said she talked with the suspected arsonist.

"He started telling me he was gonna burn the place down. He says, 'I've got the stuff to do it, and I'm gonna do it. And if you're lucky, I will tell you to get out,'" said Sue.

The Acostas are holding onto hope as they start to rebuild their life.

"Our real need is to find a place. It's a real big number one need right now. Everything else just can come in time," said Acosta.

Acosta and his wife Sue only had seconds to escape safely with only the clothes they were wearing. The fire destroyed everything they owned. His co-workers have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for him and his wife.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page.

The couple had been renting the duplex home in DHS for five years. All funds donated will go to help them in rebuilding their lives.

Acosta and Sue are being helped by the local Red Cross in the meantime.