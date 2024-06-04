Skip to Content
Fantasy Springs hiring on-call ushers

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
today at 4:09 PM
Published 4:08 PM

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is currently looking to hire On-Call Ushers for concerts and special events.

They are seeking out energetic and enthusiastic individuals who love live entertainment and enjoy working in a fun, dynamic environment.

Fantasy Springs is conducting interviews for this position on June 12, 2024, from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Interviews will be held at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway in Indio.

To schedule an appointment, call (760) 238-5623. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information or to view the current job listing, visit www.FantasySpringsResort.com/employment/.

Alyson Booth

