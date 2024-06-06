Desert Care Network Hospitals to host annual cereal drive from June 3-14

Summer can be a particularly difficult time in the desert. 84% of public-school children in the Coachella Valley area qualify for free and reduced-price meals, a national indicator of food insecurity.

To combat this problem, Desert Care Network Hospitals are leading a community effort to provide children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer months through its annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, benefitting FIND Food Bank.

The drive kicked off this last Monday, June 3rd, and will continue through Friday, June 14.

“At Desert Care Network we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Michele Finney, chief executive officer of Desert Care Network and Desert Regional Medical Center. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer and thank you in advance for your compassion, generosity, and support.”

Experts say that whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit, and lean protein, can address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive will be collected through June 14 at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, as well as JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio and Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.

To provide a financial donation to cover other items for a healthy breakfast, you can visit the following FIND Food Bank donation pages:

“We appreciate that all three Desert Care Network Hospitals are hosting the Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive and are grateful for this commitment to building a healthy community,” Debbie Espinosa President & CEO of FIND Food Bank. “Their support helps stock FIND’s 44 free community Mobile Markets, operating on average six days a week. Thanks to Desert Care Network and the Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, many families will have a healthy, whole-grain cereal breakfast -- and monetary donations from the campaign will go to support our Kids Summer Feeding program.”