Coachella Valley fitness studios host indoor triathlon event, raising funds for FIND Food Bank

As summer temperatures continue to reach record highs this year, it is more difficult to partake in outdoor exercise options. Three local fitness studios are coming together to solve this issue.

CycleBar Rancho Mirage, Club Pilates Rancho Mirage and YogaSix Palm Desert will host the second annual Trifecta Challenge, an indoor version of a triathlon event. On Saturday, August 3, participants will complete an indoor cycling class at CycleBar, a mat pilates class at Club Pilates, and a yoga class at YogaSix, all in less than four hours.

All of the studios will be collecting canned goods and packaged foods that will be donated to the FIND Food Bank. Collection boxes will be set up beginning Sunday, July 29th at CycleBar Rancho Mirage, Club Pilates Rancho Mirage, Club Pilates Palm Springs, YogaSix Palm Desert and YogaSix La Quinta. Participants and members of the studios are encouraged to join in on the drive.

Saturday, August 3rd schedule:

10:00 AM - Registration and Check-in begins at CycleBar Rancho Mirage.

Food vendors, retail sales and more 10:45 AM – 45-minute Indoor Cycling Class at CycleBar Rancho Mirage

11:30 AM – Break and participants travel to YogaSix Palm Desert

12:15 PM – 45-minute Mat Pilates Class hosted by Club Pilates. At YogaSix Palm Desert

1:15 PM – 45-minute Restore Yoga class at YogaSix Palm Desert.

2:00 PM – Finisher Festival with additional wellness vendors and retail sales

The Trifecta Challenge will cost $30 per person and is limited to 27 participants.

Click here to register for the event.