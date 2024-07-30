Riverside County Board of Supervisors adopt ‘Rancho Ordinance’ for Coachella Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors formally adopted the Rancho Community Event Facility Ordinance today, allowing permitted outdoor events at "ranchos" under conditions that recognize the "historical, cultural" aspects of Latino traditions in the Coachella Valley.

In a 5-0 vote, the board approved the ordinance, which has been spearheaded by Supervisor Manuel Perez, whose Fourth District encompasses the valley.

This new ordinance is the first of its kind in creating a new land-use category for Ranchos in the Coachella Valley, allowing them to become permitted event venues in the county.

For the past three years, Supervisor Perez and county staff have been coordinating between rancho owners and officials from several county agencies to reach agreeable terms and incorporate ranchos into the revised outdoor event ordinance (No. 348) which establishes standards for the issuance of permits for fiestas, quinceaneras, graduation parties, holiday parties, wedding receptions, fundraisers and farm-to-table conventions.

"I am very proud of this day. It's what it's all about,'' Perez said last month when the measure passed its first reading. "This is historical, cultural, goes way back. We're going to move this forward. It's a proud moment for us all."

The rancho event permitting process stemmed from conflicts with the county's stiffened noise control ordinance, with which multiple properties landed in trouble because of outdoor activities on the weekends and during weekdays, prompting complaints from neighbors.

When rancho owners began receiving regular warnings and fines from Department of Code Enforcement personnel, they organized and began making appearances before the board, appealing for relief directly from Perez.

"We're here because of them," rancho owner Claudia Alvarado told the board in June. `"We have worked so hard for three years to keep our ranchos open. This is not just about money. This is about our culture, our heritage. This is bigger ... than one community."

The measure, which takes effect on August 29, will apply to specific designated segments of the eastern and western Coachella Valley, including Bermuda Dunes, Desert Palms, Mecca, North Shore, Oasis, Thermal and surrounding unincorporated communities.

To qualify for the permit, the property must fit the county's "rancho" definition, being at least 4.5 acres in size, with 40% of the parcel dedicated to agricultural crops, and 20% of that derived from date palms, a Coachella Valley staple.

The county Transportation & Land Management Agency touted in documents that "more than 90% of the dates produced in the United States are grown in the Coachella Valley."

A property cannot be converted to exclusive rancho event use, but must instead remain principally reserved for agricultural production.

The ordinance specifies that the number of guests per event depends on the size of the property. For example, 200 people can attend an event at a 4.5-acre property, while up to 500 guests can attend an event on a 20-acre property with a conditional use permit.

The measure also mandates that events can run for 12 hours at maximum per day, that all live music cease by 10 p.m., that all outdoor lighting be shut down by midnight, and that no event operates between the hours of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m..

Rancho property owners will be responsible for ensuring security at their location and providing sufficient parking for all attendees to avoid spilling onto public streets.

Noise mitigation measures will remain in place under Ordinance No. 847, and no pyrotechnics or fire puts will be permitted.

Additionally, a designated manager will be required for events should authorities need to interface with someone, and ranchos will need to maintain appropriate sanitation facilities, with a prohibition against turning event locations into short-term rentals, with overnight stay for guests.

