Palm Springs STI clinic faces funding challenges putting patient access to care in jeopardy

A vital local nonprofit providing crucial STI testing services is facing a significant challenge due to an unexpected shortfall in grant funding.

PS Test in Palm Springs, known for its commitment to accessible and confidential sexual health services, has seen multiple grants from the County of Riverside run out sooner than anticipated. The clinic is currently out $180,000 and its CEO and Founder,​​ Dr. Phyllis Ritchie and her husband, have started using their own money to remain operational.

The nonprofit, which offers free STI testing and treatment to underserved communities, has been a cornerstone in addressing sexual health concerns and preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections in the area.

"We are struggling," according to CEO and Founder,​​ Dr. Phyllis Ritchie. She explained that the clinic has had to shorten its hours, which has affected patients and staff. "We are doing the best we can, but we need some help," added Dr. Ritchie.

The clinic is accepting donations while additional grant funding is sought. Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by visiting the clinic's website here, or by mailing a check to Po Box 1250 Palm Springs, CA 92263.

