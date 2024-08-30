Coachella Valley’s Commitment to Accessible Playgrounds for all Children

In the heart of community's, playgrounds serve as more than just places for children to play—they are spaces where social, emotional, and physical development take root according to experts.

However, many families with children who have disabilities say these vital spaces are sometimes inaccessible, leaving their children without equal opportunities for growth and play.

As Coachella Valley communities continue to evolve, local efforts are underway to improve and promote playground accessibility.

Desert Recreation District is one organization dedicated to supporting child development through accessible playground equipment.

On Thursday, La Quinta Park opened its park after upgrades based on resident requests of shade and with the vision of inclusivity.

In a statement to News Channel 3 Dianne Hansen, La Quinta's Maintenance & Operations Superintendent, said:

"The playground at La Quinta park had reached the end of useful life and was scheduled for replacement. Options for new playground designs were presented to the Community Services Commission, the Commission selected the current playground design that was approved by City Council. The new playground has inclusive, and interactive play features such as musical panel components, tic tac toe, merry go round, a sensory wall, and ADA swings. Residents have requested more shade at City parks, the new shade structure provides protection from the sun over the entire playground and some relief from the heat."

