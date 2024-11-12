Some immigrants feel uncertain after Trump’s win

Some undocumented immigrants might be experiencing anxiety from President-elect Trump's policies.

“It’s normal to experience a variety of emotions after any big event, including presidential elections,” Dr. Evita Limon-Rocha, psychiatrist at Kaiser Permanente said.

The election results that gave Donald Trump victory as President-elect of the United States continue to generate different reactions on the immigrant community.

“We can feel high levels of worry, so with that, it’s so important to kind of focus on a routine, focus on the things that are going to keep us well, give us a sense of control,” she explains.

Mental health experts say it is okay to disconnect from the continuous news cycle.

“And that’s continuing to increase our stress, increase our feelings of just not doing well, it’s so important to say you know what, social media, television news, Rocha says. "I'm going to take a break and I'm going to focus on my well being.”

Trump promised to re-implement policies that were controversial during his first term, such as insisting on mass deportations, putting at risk the millions of immigrants in this country.

Like Jose Manuel Lopez who has only lived in the United States for a couple of months.

“I came here to succeed, I am working hard, right now I have two jobs and doing the best I can to work for my goals,” Lopez said.

Lopez is left feeling unknown on what will happen next, but whatever happens, he says he is not scared.

“I am not afraid, if I'm sent back home, nothing happens, the world doesn't end, but for many people the people who are sent back home, it destroys a marriage, a family, and many dreams,” Lopez said.