Learning to survive: Cathedral City hosts workshop for small businesses

Learning how to sustain a small business can be a difficult task. According to the Chamber of Commerce, 18% of small businesses fail within their first year, while 50% of them fail after five years nationally.

Cathedral City is hosting an educational workshop for small business owners looking to start or build their businesses.

It is set to run on Tuesday, December 3rd from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at City Hall, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from panelists speaking at today's workshop. You'll also hear from local small business owners on their experiences so far, as well as any concerns they have about the future.