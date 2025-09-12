Law enforcement, PSUSD reassure parents and students following school threats

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Parents and students are concerned after a number of school threats have been made to PSUSD schools in recent days.

Several emails and phone calls were made into the KESQ Newsroom after social media posts began circulating online about a threat at Desert Springs Middle School in Desert Hot Springs on Thursday.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department released a statement Thursday night and deemed the threat was not credible. The department said it will maintain an increased police presence on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Palm Springs Unified School District reassured parents with several district emails and messages after the threat was deemed to be fake by investigators.

Thursday's threat comes after another phone threat was called into Palm Springs High School last week, which was also deemed to not be a credible threat.

News Channel 3 is speaking with law enforcement and the superintendent of Palm Springs Unified School District on the actions that are being taken to keep students safe. Stay with us for the latest.