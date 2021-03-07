Manchin defends effort to stall Democrats’ stimulus plan

National Politics

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday defended his role in stalling the Senate’s passage of President Joe Biden’s massive stimulus plan for hours into the weekend, saying he was pushing for a “fair compromise” on a tax provision for unemployment benefits.

The West Virginia Democrat played a key role in the Senate’s passage of the $1.9 trillion relief package on Saturday, having agreed to extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through September 6, about a month earlier than what Democrats had envisioned, while also limiting a provision to make the first $10,200 in benefits nontaxable apply only to households making less than $150,000.

“Basically, to be fair for the people out there working all the time, paying their share of taxes, that was something we were concerned about also, so we limited it to $150,000. We capped it that anybody over $150,000 could not use that offset,” Manchin told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “Anybody below it that’s struggling and working, more the middle class, is able to do that. That was a fair compromise. We worked through that and got it done.”

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 50 to 49 on a party-line vote. The House will vote Tuesday on the bill to approve changes made in the Senate, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced, and then it will go to Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

