Michele Bachmann Fast Facts

National Politics

Here’s a look at the life of former US Representative Michele Bachmann.

Personal

Birth date: April 6, 1956

Birth place: Waterloo, Iowa

Birth name: Michele Marie Amble

Father: David Amble, an engineer

Mother: Arlene Jean (Johnson) Amble

Marriage: Marcus Bachmann (September 10, 1978-present)

Children: Sophia, Caroline, Elisa, Harrison and Lucas

Education: Winona State University, B.A., 1978; Oral Roberts University, J.D., 1986; College of William and Mary, L.L.M., 1988

Religion: Lutheran

Other Facts

Bachmann, a conservative Republican, worked for Jimmy Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign.

Has said that she switched parties while reading Gore Vidal’s novel, “Burr.”

Bachmann and her husband Marcus own a mental health care practice.

Timeline

1988-1992 – Tax litigation attorney.

2000-2006 – Minnesota state senator.

November 7, 2006 – Is the first Republican woman from Minnesota to be elected to the House of Representatives.

January 4, 2007-January 3, 2015 – Serves as Republican representative from the 6th District of Minnesota.

October 17, 2008 – Tells MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, “I’m very concerned that he [US President Barack Obama] may have anti-American views.”

November 4, 2008 – Is elected to a second term.

July 2010 – Establishes the House Tea Party Caucus.

November 2, 2010 – Is elected to a third term.

January 25, 2011 – Delivers the Tea Party response to President Obama’s State of the Union address.

June 13, 2011 – At a CNN-sponsored debate of Republican candidates, Bachmann announces that she has filed the papers necessary to run for president and will formally announce her candidacy soon.

June 27, 2011 – Formally announces her candidacy for president during an appearance in Waterloo, Iowa.

November 21, 2011 – Her memoir “Core of Conviction: My Story” is published.

January 4, 2012 – Suspends her presidential campaign after her sixth-place finish in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

November 6, 2012 – Wins reelection to the House of Representatives for a fourth term.

May 29, 2013 – Announces, in a video posted to her campaign website, that she will not seek reelection.

January 3, 2015 – Last day in office.

June 21, 2016 – Announced as an adviser on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Evangelical Executive Advisory Board.

December 22, 2019 – Signs an open letter to Dr. Timothy Dalrymple, the president of Christianity Today, pushing back against an op-ed in the magazine that called for Trump to be removed from office. The letter, signed by nearly 200 evangelical leaders, praises Trump for seeking advice from “Bible-believing Christians and patriotic Americans.”