Here’s what’s next for Derek Chauvin after being found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd on Tuesday, a verdict that sent waves of celebration across the United States after years of protests against police brutality.

So, what happens to Chauvin now?

Sentencing will be in 8 weeks

It will be another eight weeks before he is sentenced, Judge Peter Cahill said Tuesday. And while Chauvin had been out on bail since October, Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail after the verdict, so he will now await sentencing in jail.

Chauvin was transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald. The correctional facility is in Stillwater, about 25 miles east of downtown Minneapolis.

He is there through an agreement between the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Fitzgerald told CNN.

The judge will consider these factors

Cahill will consider factors such as Floyd’s murder taking place in front of a child, and the power dynamic between the officers and civilians, in determining Chauvin’s sentence.

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for manslaughter.

Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines recommend about 12.5 years in prison for each murder charge and about four years for the manslaughter charge. In this case, the state has asked for a tougher sentence than the recommendations provide.

What about the other officers charged?

The three other officers facing charges in Floyd’s death are expected to be tried together in August. Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.